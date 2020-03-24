Steven James Wiens
March 30, 1959-March 15, 2020
Steven James Wiens age 60 of Hanford, CA was taken too soon from his loving family during a tragic accident on March 15, 2020.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Abe Wiens and brother Anthony Wiens.
Steve is survived by his two sons Kyle Wiens and wife Veronica of Minot, ND and Colt Wiens of Castro Valley, CA; his mother Barbara Wiens of Hanford, CA and his siblings Julie Vanderpool and husband Dan of Madera, CA, Ellen Wiens of Sacramento CA and Howard Wiens of Fresno, CA
Steve was born and raised in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1977 where he exceeded in sports, especially baseball. He was a dedicated employee in the grocery business for 43 years. He was employed at Costless in Hanford CA as the produce department manager.
Steve was a devoted father to his two sons. He enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles and was an avid fan of his favorite football team the Oakland Raiders.
The family will be having a memorial service at a later date.
Family and Friends are invited to view Steven's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
