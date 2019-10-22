Steven Hugh Parlier
March 2, 1987-August 15, 2019
Steven tragically passed away in Alabama on Thursday, 15 August 2019. Born at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on 2 March 1987, he was 32 years old. The youngest member of our military family, he grew up as a young boy in Virginia, North Carolina, two different locations in Germany – Crailsheim and Bamberg, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia (again), and Kentucky. A graduate of Sparkman High School and Calhoun Community College in northern Alabama, he was employed in southern California and had just returned to complete his final semester at Athens State University for his bachelor's degree in sociology.
You have free articles remaining.
He planned to return to California to work with those who had helped him, and to pursue a master's in counseling. His passion for helping others drove him towards becoming an addiction counselor, a goal he was so very close to achieving. Steven had a huge, tender heart and the perfect mischievous grin. Incredibly smart with a witty sense of humor, he was a lifelong lover of all animals with an especially soft spot in his heart for cats.
Steven leaves behind his parents, Judy and Greg Parlier, brother Tim, and sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Bryan Adams. He is survived by both grandmothers, Beverly Olson and Kathleen Parlier of Kingsburg, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Life was observed in Madison, Alabama on 7 September. Graveside services are scheduled for 1030 on 7 November at Kingsburg Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Chambers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a cause very dear to Steven's heart - animal rescue. One of the non-profits we selected is Nashville Cat Rescue where donations can be made at the following link: https://nashvillecatrescue.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.