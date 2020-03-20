Steven Clark Rhyne
December 25, 1958 – March 17, 2020

Steven Clark Rhyne, 61, of Lemoore passed away March 17th. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

