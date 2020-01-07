Steve Emanuels
April 27, 1936-December 17, 2019
Steve Emanuels of Lemoore passed away on December 17 at 83 years of age following a short illness. Born on April 27, 1936 to George and Helen Emanuels in San Francisco, Steve grew up and attended high school in the East Bay before earning a BA in Agricultural Journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Following graduation, Steve worked as an Ag Reporter for McClatchy Newspapers and KFBK Radio in Sacramento. He later farmed almonds and retired from the California Department of Corrections.
Steve was a wonderful man; smart, gentle, kind, and loving. He loved playing his fiddle, and he and his wife, Lynda, could be seen playing all over the Valley, including making regular appearances in local schools and hosting dozens of young music students in their Lemoore home. They spent summers traveling the U.S. in their RV, stopping to play music and making friends all over. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him.
He was a highly respected local historian, publisher, and antiquarian book dealer. His interests were primarily in California, Kings County, and Lemoore history, California authors, and the history of Native Californians.
Steve is survived by his wife, Lynda, his sons Eric and wife Ann, and Paul; step-children Rick Smith and wife Judy, Cheryl Schweizer and husband Steve, and Tim Smith and wife Dee; grandchildren Kody, Bailey, Mykal, Melody, Melissa, Jason, Eric, Karisha, and Devin; and great-grandchildren Courtney, Kristen, Julia, Ezekiel, Avah, Carson, and Kaedin. He was loved, and will be missed, by all of them.
A memorial for Steve will be planned for a later date. Remembrances may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711.
