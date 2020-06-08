Stephen ‘Steve’ Warchol
March 15, 1954-May 29, 2020

Stephen ‘Steve' Warchol was born March 15, 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois and went home to be with Jesus on May 29, 2020 at the age of 66.

Steve was a devoted Christian and son of God, a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a loving husband, true friend, and an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, golfer, and college sports fan. More than anything, he treasured his time with his family.

Steve was a proud veteran, having served in the US Navy as an electrician from 1973 to 1979, during which he received the National Defense Service Medal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Joyce Warchol, his brother Neil, and sister Mary Catherine.

He is survived by his wife Sue; his six children and their spouses: Austin, Joel and Holly, Stephanie and Tom, Greg and Shannon, Jordan, Amy and Brandon; three stepchildren, Tyler, Leslie and Nick; his grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Jared, Eliana, and Elihu; his great grandson, Aiden; his brother Marc and sister Melanie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many brothers and sisters in Christ.

Tributes may be donated in his memory and honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, a foundation he has supported for many years.

