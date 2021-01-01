It is with deep sorrow in our hearts that we say goodbye to Stanley G. Barros, husband, father, papa, brother and friend who passed away on December 24, 2020. The heaviness in our hearts is lightened by the laughter and memories he left behind. There is not enough time to describe the kindness in his soul. Stanley was the most amazing, selfless man who was loved deeply. He treated everyone with the same amount of respect no matter who you were or where you stood in life.
Stanley was born in Kingsburg, California, on September 19, 1942 to George and Emma Barros. He grew up on the George Rocha, Sr. Dairy amongst uncles, aunts and many cousins. He later served six years in the United States Army. After an honorable discharge from the military, he purchased Kingsburg Disposal Service and was the owner/operator for thirty years in addition to farming vineyards. He later worked for Rick Carsey Construction and Trucking until he finally decided to retire. Upon retirement Stanley and his wife, Tanya, enjoyed many trips in their RV with family and friends.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma. He is survived by his wife of thirty eight years, Tanya Barros, children, Landon Barros, Lissa Barros, Jason Couto and two grandchildren, Jadon Barros and Asia Allen as well as his sister Theresa Harmon (Ed).
Services for Stanley will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that Remembrances may be made to:
Kingsburg Historical Society, P.O. Box 282, Kingsburg, California, 93631.
Condolences may be emailed to:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.