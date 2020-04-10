Stan Blanchard
April 26, 1940-March 22, 2020

Phillip Stanley Blanchard better known as Stan, was born on April 26, 1940, in Hanford, to Robert and Marian (Macedo) Blanchard, passed away March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Stan was raised in Hanford and attended grammar school at the old Eureka School House and Kit Carson School then Hanford High School.

Stan grew up on the family farm, at age six he began his working career. Later in life he began working with his brother Dan at Blanchard's Brothers Farm Machinery business, this is where Stan met Rosie, the love of his life. Eventually Stan was able to purchase his own truck and began his business as Stan Blanchard Trucking.

Throughout his lifetime he was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed Camping, fishing, deer hunting, but the only deer he came home with was his dear Rosie.

Stan is survived by his wife of 29 years Rosetta (Rosie) Blanchard, but they had been together for 34 years. His sister Juanita Coelho of Hanford, his brothers; Dan of North Fork, Melvin of Hanford, daughters; Christina Blanchard of Los Angeles, Tami O'Keefe of Las Vegas, stepchildren; Christopher Holverson of Hanford and April Tracy of Colorado, as well as his five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

His family will dearly miss a loving husband, dad, grandpa.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Stan's story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.

