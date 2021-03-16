Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen

Stacy was born on October 2, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She was a very vibrant youngster: active and bright. At 3 ½-years-old, she was reading to her preschool class and performing with a gymnastics group. In elementary school, she placed second in the Fresno County Spelling Bee and won awards at the Peach Blossom Festival. Stacy grew up as part of the Kingsburg Methodist Church family and later became part of the Sanger Baptist Church.
She was a competitive gymnast for the Clovis Academy of Gymnastics through 8th grade when she was sidelined with a broken hand. Even though her hand was in a cast, she was able to anchor her junior high 400-Meter Relay team to victory.
Stacy attended Sanger High School where she competed with her father Dave Dodson's Track & Cross Country teams. As a freshman, she competed on the Varsity Cross Country team. During the Spring, she competed in Track & Field becoming one of the first female pole-vaulters in the Valley -- even before Girl's Pole Vault was an official event. She held the Sanger High School Girl's Pole Vault record until it was broken in 2018.
As a 15-year-old sophomore, Stacy went to Japan for a year as a Rotary Exchange student. While there, she attended a Japanese high school where she continued to develop her language skills; becoming fluent in Japanese. Stacy missed her whole sophomore year at Sanger High School but was able to graduate with her class in 1997 as she took AP classes and two junior college courses during the summer. Stacy excelled scholastically being a Life member of CSF and in the Top 25 of her class. Stacy was selected to give the Bilingual Speech in Spanish at her high school graduation due to her amazing language skills.
Stacy attended UCSD for one year studying International Relations & Languages. She then transferred to Fresno State to work in her degree.
In 2010, Stacy married Christopher Jorgensen. For several years she worked alongside him on their food truck "Locavoria." She also worked as a server and a bartender. Most recently, she recently worked for a CPA preparing tax returns.
On December 3, 2012 their son Havyn was born and two years later on January 16, 2015 their daughter AniLea was born. Both are currently attending Sanger Academy Charter School.
Stacy is survived by her parents, Dave and Anita Dodson, her brother, Brian Dodson and her two children, Havyn and AniLea.
Any remembrances can be sent to Sanger High School as a Stacy Dodson Jorgensen Athletic Scholarship for Track & Field has been set up in her name.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when all who want to honor her may attend.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, messages, flowers and support.
