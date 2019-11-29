Sonya Clayton
May 28, 1953-November 17, 2019
Sonya "Sunny" Clayton, born to Donald and Irmgard Maves was a bright light wherever she went. Her name truly embodied who she was to all that knew her. Sunny and Michael Clayton were married in August 1972 in Springfield, TN.
Michael and Sunny moved to Lemoore in 1975. Sunny worked for Harris Ranch for many years and was self employed for the last eighteen.
Sunny is survived by Michael Clayton her husband of 48 years, her two children Neil and Tiffany, daughter in law Jennifer Clayton, grandchildren Gabriella and Cameron and her sisters Linda Keller and Patricia Northern. Sunny was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors; especially the mountains and lakes she loved to frequent. Sunny deeply loved animals and owned several dogs.
The Clayton family will be honoring Sunny's wishes and spreading her ashes privately in her home state of Colorado. Sunny was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.
