Shirley Mae (Thompson) Allen
November 10, 1933 - November 21, 2019
Shirley Allen went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86.
The daughter of Dalphia Thompson and Lorraine Timmons Thompson. Shirley was known for being a feisty little lady with an immense amount of energy. Born in North Eastern Oklahoma she grew up in the country where "the red ferns grow" and has always cherished the memories of spending time with her big sister Betty and her little brother Bill in the Ozarks. Shirley had a distain for antiques as she said that's all they had growing up so if she was going to have a piece of furniture it was going to be nice and new.
Shirley spent over 30 years teaching in the public schools with most of those years at Lemoore Elementary as a kindergarten teacher. She cherished her years as a teacher and was most excited when Lemoore Elementary started letting the female teachers wear pantsuits instead of dresses every day.
Shirley was there long enough to teach students, their children and, even their grandchildren until finally retiring in 1993. Shirley received her teaching credential from Fresno State after starting her college education at North Eastern University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Kathy Price of Fresno, her son Jeff Tackett & his wife Jeanette of Hanford, her brother Bill Thompson & his wife Jamie of Oklahoma City and one aunt JoAnn Stipp of Colorado. Shirley had 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved so much.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Shirley where she will be laid to rest where her life started in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Children's Storybook Garden & Museum; PO Box 363, Hanford, CA 93232. There will be a commemorative brick in Shirley's name placed at the Children Storybook Garden & Museum in her honor.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
