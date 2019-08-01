Shirley Maciel
June 6, 1946-July 29, 2019
Shirley Maciel was born in Long Beach, California on June 6, 1946 to George and Madeleine Goeman. She passed away at home in Hanford on July 29, 2019. Shirley's family resided on the Bixby Ranch before moving to Tulare in 1956. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and Tulare Western High School. She graduated in 1964 and worked at Gottschalks in Visalia until she married. She married the love of her life, Manuel Maciel, Jr. in 1966 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2016 with their family and friends before his passing. Shirley was a very active member in the community. She was one of the originators of the Calico Art Festival at Kings River Hardwick School where her children attended and she served as an officer for many years on the Kings River Parents Club. When her children were in high school, she served as the Hanford FFA Parents Club President where she worked tirelessly at Friday night football games in the concession stand to fundraise and was an Honorary Chapter Farmer. Later in life she was involved in Kings Guild and served as president working to raise money for Valley Childrens' Hospital. Shirley also served as a judge for many Kings County parades and Kings County Dairy Princess competitions. She was a lifetime honorary member of the Kings Guild and Kings County Dairywomen. Shirley loved her family and instilled her Catholic faith into her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially in Pismo Beach. Manuel and Shirley loved their life on the dairy and were recognized as Dairy Family of the Year in 1974 and Distinguished Dairy Couple in 2015. They retired in 2007 and eventually moved into the Montecito Ranch neighborhood where she gained many new friends and was well known and admired for her hospitality and amazing food and drinks.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mike Maciel and wife Mary Ann, her daughter, Brenda Lemos and her husband Darren, and her son-in-law Lance Dowd. Her grandchildren were the joys of her life, Marlena and Matthew Maciel, Kelcie and Keenan Dowd, and Macy and Madalyn Lemos. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Avila and her husband Tom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel in August of 2017 and her daughter, Ann Marie Dowd in November of 2018. Her family is comforted that she is reunited with them in heaven.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 4th, 2019 2:00pm-4:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel.
Rosary will be Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at 6:00pm at St. Peters Catholic Church. Mass will be held on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Peters Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave. Lemoore, CA. Burial will be held on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 1:30pm at Lemoore Cemetery, Lemoore, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peters Church Improvement Fund, MIQ Catholic School, or St. Rose McCarthy School, or the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
