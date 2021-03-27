Shirley Lea Lear went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2021. She passed away at the age of 94 years, surrounded by family after suffering a recent stroke.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many.
Shirley was born in Oxnard, California on July 2, 1926 to Lela and Ray Christian. She was schooled in Fresno and graduated from Fresno Tech in 1944.
Shirley married the love of her life, Richard Lear in October 1944. She and Richard were married for 67 years until his passing in 2011. They made their home in Kingsburg, California in 1956.
Shirley was primarily a homemaker, but also enjoyed working as an Avon Representative for over 35 years and was an active member of the Kingsburg Community Church.
Shirley is survived by her son, Thom Lear; daughter Jeannie Giardina with husband, Walter and daughter Pam Alvarado with husband Steve. Her grandchildren included Christian Holder with wife Tamela; Corey Holder; Johneen Lear; Jacob Alvarado and great-granddaughter, Emily Andrade. She will also be missed by her niece, Vicky Kantner and many great-nieces and nephews.
Shirleys family would like to thank Dr. Josephine Perez for the many wonderful years of love and care. They also give great thanks to the Kingsburg Care Center for giving care and being a warm home for her in the last couple of years.
Shirley had a talent for writing short poetry and indicated she wanted the following stanza included in her obituary:
If I made you laugh or even smile;
My time on earth has been worthwhile.
Shirley was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
