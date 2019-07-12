Shirley Jean West
July 26, 1932 – July 9, 2019
Shirley Jean West of Hanford passed away on Tuesday in Visalia at the age of 86 surrounded by family. Shirley was born in Wichita, Kansas to Chester and Myrtle Hale. Shirley married Harry Heinrich and they moved to Kings County in 1955. Shirley was active in 4-H, Girl Scouts and was the former president of the PTA. Her husband, Harry, passed away in 1997. Shirley enjoyed sewing, baking cookies and was an avid bowler for over 50 years. She met her second husband, Bill West, while bowling. Bill passed away June 1st of this year. Shirley's favorite color was red, please join us in celebrating her life by wearing something red to the service.
Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters: Betty Sue Newman (Tom) of Ft. Worth, TX and Carol Ann Towery of Visalia, 2 brothers: Connley Hale (Pat) of CO and Donovan Hale (Kathy) of KS, 1 sister: Sharon Vap (Jim) of KS, 3 grandchildren: Nathan Reiland (Amy) of Chino Hills, Sarah Thayer (Brian) of Visalia and Susanne McFadden (Craig) of Ft. Worth, TX, 8 great-grandchildren: Jacob Thayer (Martina) of Germany, Isaac Thayer (Recka) of Oceanside, Christian Thayer of Visalia, Maya Reiland and Alice Reiland both of Chino Hills, Grant McFadden, Cherity McFadden and Melissa McFadden all of Ft. Worth, Texas, 1 great-great-granddaughter: Blaire Thayer of Oceanside. In addition to her husbands, Shirley was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew Newman
A Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at South Valley Community Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Shirley's memory to the American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711.
