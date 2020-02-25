Shirley Helen Stone
December 29, 1932-February 16, 2020
Shirley Helen Stone was born in Kingsburg, CA on December 29, 1932 to Harold and Florence Strand and passed into eternal life on February 16, 2020. She lived her entire life in Kingsburg, CA and graduated from Kingsburg High School. Shirley played the flute in High School and was the high school drum majorette. She played tennis all through school and met the love of her life, Bruce Stone, on the KHS tennis team. He didn't really like tennis but just joined to the meet the cute girl, Shirley. They were married in 1950 and raised 5 children out in “Stoneville” on Avenue 400.
Shirley was a homemaker and spent many, many years as a taxi driver for her children, in all of their activities, a seamstress, sewing all of the girl's clothes and cook, always preparing a hot meal for the family dinner table.
Shirley worked summers at the Del Monte cannery for decades. She volunteered as a pink lady on the switchboard at the Kingsburg District Hospital, was a 4-H leader and a member of the women's group and church choir at Concordia Lutheran church.
Shirley was a talented artist and crafter. In later years she did quilting as a member of the Kings River Quilt Club, loved tole painting, furniture reupholstering, leaded glass work, scrapbooking, counted cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. She and Bruce were also active members of the Kingsburg trailer group, The Royal Vikings.
After Bruce's passing, Shirley loved her years with her “Girl Gang –The Merry Widows” . They enjoyed dinners together and celebrated their 80th birthdays in Hawaii.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 60 years, Bruce Stone and her son Craig Stone of Oceanside, CA. She is survived by her sister Zenora Swanson of Kingsburg and her brother James Strand of Portland, ME; her children; Jacqueline Johnson of Kingsburg, Susan Squaglia and her husband David of Modesto , Julie Olson and her husband Gary of Kingsburg, Gloria Stone of Carlsbad and David and his wife Michelle of Kingsburg; grandchildren; Mike Johnson and his wife Larisa, Ryan Johnson and his wife Alicia, Wendy Marquis and her husband Justin, Johneen Lear and Bob Andrade, Nick Squaglia, Kristen Galas and her husband Dereck, Kelly Squaglia, Jeff Olson and his wife Melissa, Tracy Olson, Kristi Olson, Heather Stone, Kim Stone, Cassie Sershon and her husband Casey, Megan Helm and her husband Trevor and Jenay Stone and her fiancé Matt Hawk; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Shirley's family would like to thank Dr Bruce Trevino, Pastor Douglas Schoelles, Optimal Hospice and caregivers; Katrina Charles, Cassie Charles, Renee Carillo and The Girls for their loving care.
Services for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020. Graveside, at the Kingsburg Cemetery, will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg at 11:00 a.m.
Remembrances may be sent to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1800 Sierra St. Kingsburg, CA 93631
Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
