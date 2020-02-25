Shirley Helen Stone

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 60 years, Bruce Stone and her son Craig Stone of Oceanside, CA. She is survived by her sister Zenora Swanson of Kingsburg and her brother James Strand of Portland, ME; her children; Jacqueline Johnson of Kingsburg, Susan Squaglia and her husband David of Modesto , Julie Olson and her husband Gary of Kingsburg, Gloria Stone of Carlsbad and David and his wife Michelle of Kingsburg; grandchildren; Mike Johnson and his wife Larisa, Ryan Johnson and his wife Alicia, Wendy Marquis and her husband Justin, Johneen Lear and Bob Andrade, Nick Squaglia, Kristen Galas and her husband Dereck, Kelly Squaglia, Jeff Olson and his wife Melissa, Tracy Olson, Kristi Olson, Heather Stone, Kim Stone, Cassie Sershon and her husband Casey, Megan Helm and her husband Trevor and Jenay Stone and her fiancé Matt Hawk; and 12 great-grandchildren.