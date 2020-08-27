Shirley A. Steinfeld
October 1, 1949 August 24, 2020
Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Shirley was raised and educated in Southern California. She married Robert Steinfeld in 1971 and they made their home in Southern California. They moved to Hanford in 1978 to raise their family.
Shirley was involved in many phases of youth ministry including CCD at St. Brigid Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a caring person always there for anyone in need. Her heart truly belonged to her Lord.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Steinfeld, her sons Scott Steinfeld & his wife Quawanda of Hanford and Ryan Steinfeld of Oregon. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Taylor, Bobby, Alivia, Naomi and Mia Steinfeld. Also surviving are her sister Sharon Nix of Southern California two brothers Alex Kettles of OR and Bob Kettles of Southern California and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alex Kettles Sr. & Winifred Masters and by her sister Lori Pawlik.
Visitation for Shirley will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-4pm with a Rosary service at 3pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. Outdoor funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9am at St. Brigid Catholic Church Pavilion. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
