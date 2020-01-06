Shirley A. Gasper Geoghegan
July 3, 1963 – December 31, 2019
Shirley Ann Gasper Geoghegan passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Fresno. Shirley was born July 3, 1963 to Walter and Shirley Gasper in Hanford. She grew up in Hanford and attended St. Rose McCarthy School and graduated from Hanford High School with the Class of 1981. She worked for Costco at their first store on Shaw Avenue in Fresno for over 34 years.
Shirley dedicated her life to her job, her family and friends, and taking care of her husband these past two years who is battling cancer. She was always the life of the party and could make you laugh seeing humor in everything.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas E. Geoghegan of Fresno. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Gasper of Hanford, her brother Walter Gasper and her sister Tammi Goff & husband Carl all of Hanford. She leaves behind her niece Kelsie Davis & husband Landon of Hanford, nephews Walter Gasper of Bakersfield, Anthony Gasper of Washington and Kohlman Goff & wife Kayla of Hanford. Also surviving are her great nephews Liam Davis and Lincoln Paz of Hanford. She was preceded in death by her father Walter Gasper in 1997.
Visitation for Shirley will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. A Rosary will be said on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
