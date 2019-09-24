SHIGEO YOKOTA
June 20, 1918-September 12, 2019
Shigeo Yokota passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 in Kingsburg, at the age of 101. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Shigeo was born on June 20, 1918 in Utah and his family moved to the Fresno area in 1928 and he lived in Reedley and Kingsburg for nearly all his life. Shigeo served in the US Army during WWII from 1941until 1946. He married Rosie Kimura in June 1946. They were married 70 years before her passing in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children, JoAnne Yokota and her husband Tom Zanic, Shirley Yokota and her husband Steve Bower, Glenn Yokota and his wife Sheila; grandchildren Brent Yokota and his wife Kristi and their children Connor, Gavin, Drake and Landon, Rodney Yokota and his wife Carrie and their children Reed, Eli, Isaac Amelia and Dominic, Kevin Yokota and his wife Thais. Shigeo was predeceased by his parents Yoshitaro and Tsuru Yokota and his eleven brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 27, 2019 at the Kingsburg Buddhist Church at 11 am.
Tributes may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.