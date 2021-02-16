You have permission to edit this article.
Sherman LaDain Jones
Sherman LaDain Jones

May 15, 1966 - January 30, 2021

Sherman LaDain Jones, 54, of Avenal passed away January 30th. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 22nd at 9:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

