Sheilah Avila

Sheilah Rose (Scott, Skaggs) Avila

September 12, 1946 - January 15, 2020

The sun rose for Sheilah on September 12, 1946 and set for her on January 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Sheilah was born in Hanford, California. She attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1964.

Sheilah was preceded in death by her parents; Gene and Rosemary Scott, the love of her life husband; Joe Avila, her brother Scotty and sister Shelley Scott.

Sheilah has two children; Jay Jay (Gina) Skaggs and Christi Skaggs, 3 grandchildren; Danielle and Zachary Duncan and Cody (Corrina) Skaggs along with 6 great-grandchildren; Deegan, Raiden and Roman Duncan, Charolette, Collin & Caroline Skaggs all of Hanford.

Celebration of Life will be held at Central Community Church, 1100 N. Redington at 1pm, Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

