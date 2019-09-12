Shean Crose
October 15, 1952 – September 4, 2019
Lemoore resident Shean Crose lost his long battle with cancer at home on September 4, 2019.
Shean was born October 15, 1952 to Chandler and Orma Crose in Hanford, California. The fourth of five children, he was raised on the family ranch to which he would later dedicate much of his life. Growing up on the ranch lead him to a deep love of farming and to become a highly skilled craftsman. Shean shared his love of fishing, camping, music, entertaining, and history with his three daughters and close friends. He was an intellectual that surrounded himself with books, studied history much of his life, and was always willing to share his knowledge.
Shean is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Crose, as well as his three daughters and their spouses, Erin and David Boling, Kelly and Dave Breier, and Mary-Catherine and Ron Oxford. Erin, Kelly and Mary-Catherine will forever be grateful for the life lessons, resiliency, work ethic, and love he shared with them. Shean is also survived by his siblings Gail DeCampos, Adrienne Collins, and Jeff Crose. He leaves behind five grandchildren who will miss their grandfather: Karli Douthett, Kaytlyn Boling, Diane Boling, Ian Boling, and Emerald Oxford. Shean is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother, Charles Crose.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle's Catholic Church; 870 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245. Burial will be held privately by the family at Lemoore Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
