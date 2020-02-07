Sharon Marie Austin

November 11, 1943-January 30, 2020

Sharon Marie Austin of Hanford passed away peacefully January 30, 2020. She was born November 11, 1943 in Visalia, California to Charley and Noble Jones. Sharon attended Goshen and Lemoore Union Elementary Schools and was a 1961 graduate of Lemoore High School.

Sharon was a devoted mother actively participating in her children's activities where she was a Cub Scouts Den Mother and Girl Scouts Troop Leader, along with holding numerous roles with PTA throughout the years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon was a strong woman of faith where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a Bell Choir Member and held many leadership positions at Central Community Church in Hanford. She was equally devoted to her community from the time of her youth up until recent months through her active participation as Junior Grange Leader along with other offices held with the Central Union Grange, including activities on the state level. She was also involved with the Salvation Army and a member of the Kings County Cabrillo Civic Club No. 9.