Sharon Marie Austin
November 11, 1943-January 30, 2020
Sharon Marie Austin of Hanford passed away peacefully January 30, 2020. She was born November 11, 1943 in Visalia, California to Charley and Noble Jones. Sharon attended Goshen and Lemoore Union Elementary Schools and was a 1961 graduate of Lemoore High School.
Sharon was a devoted mother actively participating in her children's activities where she was a Cub Scouts Den Mother and Girl Scouts Troop Leader, along with holding numerous roles with PTA throughout the years.
Sharon was a strong woman of faith where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a Bell Choir Member and held many leadership positions at Central Community Church in Hanford. She was equally devoted to her community from the time of her youth up until recent months through her active participation as Junior Grange Leader along with other offices held with the Central Union Grange, including activities on the state level. She was also involved with the Salvation Army and a member of the Kings County Cabrillo Civic Club No. 9.
Not only did she spend her lifetime caring for her children, church and community, Sharon worked for 35 years as a school bus driver for the Kings County Office of Education driving special needs children and community school students. She also worked part time as an in-home health care provider for the elderly. For Sharon, serving others was a calling.
She will be remembered for her loving heart, always wrapped up with a laugh and a smile, her desire to help others and most importantly for her devotion to her most cherished role of mother and grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her 5 children, son Breck(Jacqui) of Vista, CA, son Paul(Mindy) of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Deanna(Steve) of Diamond Springs, CA, son Charles(Veronika) of Arvada, CO and daughter Amanda(Levi) Kelsey of Corcoran, CA. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers, John Jones, Leonard(Shirley) Brothers, Lester(Jan) Brothers and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Charley and Noble Jones(Brothers) and Frank and Thelma Brothers, an infant son Allen, brothers Jerry Jones and David Brothers and sisters-in-law Carolyn Jones and Diane Brothers and brother-in-law Robert Mares.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Central Community Church, 1100 N. Redington Street, Hanford.
Family and friends who wish to remember Sharon may do so by contributing to Central Community Church, 1100 N. Redington Street, Hanford, CA 93230 in her memory.
