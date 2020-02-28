Sharon Lynne Morton
March 7, 1949 - February 22, 2020
Sharon Lynne Morton, 70 of Laton, California, died on Monday, February 22, 2020, in Hanford, California. Sharon was born in Hanford, CA to Edward William and Elma Jewell Downs of Laton on March 7, 1949 in Hanford, California.
She went to be with her parents and brother Edward W. Downs Jr. who preceeded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 54 years James Morton, three children, Cherri (Carl) Adkins, Sheila (Michael) Ryan, James B. (Melanie) Morton, seven grandchildren, Amber (Scott) Wells, Joshua Morton, Mariah (Ernie) Perez, Dalton Ryan, Josiah Morton, Meadow Ryan and Jonah Morton, and two great grandchildren, Ragan Boen and Zyler Perez.
A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Kingsburg Community Church, 1590 Smith Street, Kingsburg. A Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Service information
1:00PM-4:30PM
1590 Smith Street
Kingsburg, CA 93631
11:00AM-12:00PM
12782 E. Clarkson Avenue
Kingsburg, CA 93631
