Sharon Kay Bolton
July 29,1944-June 24, 2019
Sharon Bolton, 74 years old went to the be with the Lord on June 24, 2019.
Sharon was born on July 29,1944 in Hanford, CA to Chester and Frances Slate. She was the second out of ten children. At an early age she was being called Kay. On October 20, 1960 Kay married the love of her life, Teddy Bolton. It was love at first site and they remained married until his death on October 6, 2004.
During the marriage Ted was enlisted in the United States Navy. This gave Kay a chance to see the world and that she did. Kay loved her family and friends and would get together for different functions, whether it was poker night or just hanging out at her nephew's house, Davey, drinking a beer at his bar. Kay loved her family deeply and was so proud of her granddaughter Kaleigh, when she followed in her grandfather's footsteps and enlisted in the USN. Kay also said the best night of her life was when she was given tickets to see George Straight in concert and she was able to take her niece, Mary. She made friends everywhere she went and will be missed by many.
Kay and Ted had 3 daughters; Rebecca (Dave) Sjolund from Lawson, MO, Lisa (Joseph) Corroa from Richmond, MO, and Erica (Fernando) Sanchez from Lemoore, CA. They are also survived by their grandchildren Tiffany (Daniel) Wilson, Philip Smith, Kaleigh Castro, Gracie, Christian, and Carson Sanchez. They were also blessed with 4 great grandchildren; Conner, Riley, Aubree, and Aidan.
She is survived by her sisters Shirley Ables, Cindy Cortez, Daniel Slate, Vicky Laska, Brenda Randall, and Pamela Domingo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers David and Douglas Slate, sister Debra Bonilla, and brother in law Don Ables.
Services will be held July 19th at the Hanford Cemetery.
