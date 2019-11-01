Sharon Anne Boyd
February 11, 1947- October 13, 2019
Sharon Boyd, 72, passed away at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after decades of suffering with Multiple Sclerosis.
Sharon was born in New Westminster, B.C., Canada on February 11, 1947 to an Irish father and Canadian mother. They never had much money, but her fondest memories were the free ones--romping in the wilderness of British Columbia.
In 1967, Sharon visited Hawaii where she met the American soldier who would later become her husband.
Ever the adventurer, in 1970 Sharon embarked on a backpacking trip across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On that journey, she found that the people who were the kindest to her were often the poorest. When she didn't have a bite of food to eat, the destitute in Syria took her in and fed her. In Turkey she was treated like family by virtual strangers. This lesson in humanity stuck with her for her entire life.
After returning to Canada, she married her first husband, Ron Harris. In 1973 she gave birth to their son, Matthew. She spent the next 16 years running their family pool business.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1989, circumstances changed, Sharon decided to pursue a life with the American she'd met in Hawaii years ago. She moved to California and was married to Kenneth Boyd in August of 1989. At the age of 44, she gave birth to their daughter, Jordan.
In the late 1990s, Sharon began a career in Special Education. She spent a few meaningful years working at JFK Junior High School in Hanford, CA before her health forced her to retire early. She spent the remainder of her life a stay at home mom, bringing laughter to anyone who crossed her path.
Sharon was never one to let her health stop her from doing what she wanted. In her mid-50s she snuck out to go skydiving without letting her family know. Even in her final weeks, she had her daughter “kidnap” her to the mountains, her happy place.
Sharon wanted everyone to know that whether she knew you for an hour or a lifetime, she was thankful you were a part of her life.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, William Hall, and Olive Virginia Lee.
She is survived by her three brothers, William (Valerie), Kenneth (Ria), and Thomas (Marilyn), her husband Kenneth Boyd, son Matthew Harris, daughter Jordan Boyd, and grandson Robert Harris. She is also survived by her stepchildren who she loved as her own: Nancy and Kenneth Jr., and their combined 7 children and 2 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.