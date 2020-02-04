Sharen Lynn Rose Christensen

Sharen loved traveling and learning about new things. She made many trips up and down the West Coast, trips across Canada, trips across our nation, and visited England and Denmark in 2003. Her last big trip was with Marcia, to see the fall colors along the California Coast and up into Oregon to see Ed. She wanted to be sure to see the Victorian homes in Ferndale and Eureka and got to stay in the same place where she and Bill stayed in Bandon, with an absolutely breathtaking view.

Sharen loved to garden and fed both her family and her soul by doing so. She loved her cats even if they didn't usually get to come in the house. She loved her friends and family and treasured time spent with them. She loved music and was a long-time season ticket holder with the Fresno Philharmonic and Roger Rocka's Music Hall. She loved to visit with her classmates and spent many hours keeping track of them in preparation for Selma High Reunions.

Sharen loved life. She lived a good one.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 22nd at 2:30 pm, at Bethel Village Commons Building, 1250 Rorden, Selma, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Heifer International, a group she always admired for giving people all over the world a hand up. www.heifer.org or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202 Phone (855) 948-6437.

