Sharen Lynn Rose Christensen
April 28, 1938-January 18, 2020
Sharen Lynn Rose Christensen was born April 28, 1938, in Visalia, CA, and passed from this life January 18, 2020, at the age of 81. She was the daughter of Robert Wayne Rose and Lucille Denham Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Christensen and her partner Bill Swanson and leaves behind: son, Ed Christensen, of Coburg, OR; daughter, Marcia Yoshida, son-in-law, Roger Yoshida, and grandson, Aaron Yoshida of Camarillo, CA; brother, Brian Rose and his wife, Tam, of Coarsegold, CA; brother-in-law, Carl Morgan, of Kingsburg, CA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Page and her husband, Jim, of Grantham, NH; and sister-in-law, Doris Anne Bragg, of Fresno, CA. She also leaves pseudo-daughter, Chris Diaz, of Reedley, CA and many nieces, nephews and friends who love her.
Sharen graduated from Selma High School with the class of 1956 and graduated, with her teaching credential, from Fresno State in 1960. While at Fresno State, she was an active member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She taught at Wilson School in Selma, CA, until the birth of her children, when she took over teaching them.
She was a member of the Selma First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and small group. She also sang with Ecumenical Harmony for many happy years.
Sharen loved traveling and learning about new things. She made many trips up and down the West Coast, trips across Canada, trips across our nation, and visited England and Denmark in 2003. Her last big trip was with Marcia, to see the fall colors along the California Coast and up into Oregon to see Ed. She wanted to be sure to see the Victorian homes in Ferndale and Eureka and got to stay in the same place where she and Bill stayed in Bandon, with an absolutely breathtaking view.
Sharen loved to garden and fed both her family and her soul by doing so. She loved her cats even if they didn't usually get to come in the house. She loved her friends and family and treasured time spent with them. She loved music and was a long-time season ticket holder with the Fresno Philharmonic and Roger Rocka's Music Hall. She loved to visit with her classmates and spent many hours keeping track of them in preparation for Selma High Reunions.
Sharen loved life. She lived a good one.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 22nd at 2:30 pm, at Bethel Village Commons Building, 1250 Rorden, Selma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Heifer International, a group she always admired for giving people all over the world a hand up. www.heifer.org or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202 Phone (855) 948-6437.
