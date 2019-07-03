Shanna Rachelle Backlin
December 22, 1966 – June 29, 2019
Shanna Rachelle Backlin, 53, of Hanford passed away on Saturday, June 29th.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be on Wednesday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.
