Serena Garcia

November 20, 1981 – June 8, 2020

Serena Garcia, 38, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Kaweah Delta in Visalia, CA. Affectionately known as “Rena,” she was surrounded by her mother and brother.

Rena spoke with love through her smile. In pictures, she stretched her arms around her family and smiled sincerely, as if she were saying “I love you.” Her smile was born from an authentic love toward her family, and sometimes those she had just met. Without looking away, she would greet you by saying “I love you.” As you were leaving, she would look directly at you and say, “I love you.” The sincerity in her voice, the way she locked her eyes on yours, and the strength of her smile was a concentrated outpouring of love.

She often recalled the funniest, most embarrassing moments from your past. The phrase “Remember the time when…” was how she initiated conversations. While it was a signal that she was about to recount an event where someone within earshot was about to be embarrassed, it was a phrase that also served as evidence that you were stored in her heart.