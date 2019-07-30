Scott Robertshaw
November 9, 1962- July 25, 2019
Scott Robertshaw was born November 9, 1962 in Oakland California and passed away on July 25, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was raised in Hanford California and moved his family to Three Rivers California where they resided for the past 13 years.
He was married to the love of his life, Tracy, for 25 years and they had a son Garrett (Casey) of Visalia and daughter Alexis and grandson, Landen of Hanford. He is also survived by brothers Val (Blanch) Robertshaw of Armona; Lee (Kathy) Robertshaw of Cayucos and sister Cathy (Ted) Gomez of Hanford. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Carol Robertshaw
Scott was retired from Central Valley Regional Center, where he spent his career helping people with developmental disabilities. It was a career that he truly loved and always said it was one of the most rewarding things that he had ever done. After retirement, he spent his days on the golf course and riding his motorcycle in the mountains.
Scott was a star water polo athlete in high school and college and also spent many years coaching the sport at Hanford and Lemoore High Schools. He continued to play the game competitively until the last two years prior to his death.
Scott had a bigger than life personality that people were drawn to and he often had a crowd of people around him to listen to his stories. He never passed up an opportunity pull a prank, make someone laugh or help out someone in need.
He would often say that he had a life better than he could have ever imagined
and he was thankful for everyday that he got to spend with his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by everyone that loved him.
Services will be held on August 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Neighborhood Church, located at 5505 W Riggin Avenue, Visalia.
