Sandra (Parnell) Borges

May 14, 1955 – March 31, 2020

Sandra Borges passed away on March 31, 2020 in Hanford, Calif. She was 64 years old. The second of three daughters born to Gene and Betty Parnell, Sandi was born on May 14, 1955 in Dinuba, Calif.

She was a bookkeeper for over 20 years working for E&B Trucking and Borges Landleveling, both in Hanford. She had a good heart, loved her family and enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with family and friends. She was known for collecting pandas and making an entrance at gatherings with outfits that matched from head to toe.

She is survived by her parents, Gene and Betty Parnell of Hanford, Calif.; sisters Debbie Headrick, and Carey Madrigal and her husband Albert Madrigal, both of Hanford, Calif.; brother-in-law Bob Headrick of Hanford, Calif; daughters Brettina Ashworth and husband Sam Ashworth of Coarsegold, Calif., and Bridget Ellis and her husband Reggie Ellis of Visalia, Calif.; grandchildren Gage, Rylee and Rhyanne Ashworth and Alyssa and Isaac Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Borges, who passed away in 2007.