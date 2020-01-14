{{featured_button_text}}

Samuel N. Sauceda

May 22, 1934– January 11, 2020

Samuel N. Sauceda, 85, of Avenal passed away January 11th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6 PM at St. Joseph's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

