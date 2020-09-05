You have permission to edit this article.
Samuel Jumbo Perry, Sr.
Samuel Jumbo Perry, Sr.

April 23, 1965 August 29, 2020

With heavy hearts, the Perry family announces the passing of Samuel Perry Sr. Jumbo. Samuel Perry Sr. passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Lemoore.

Sam was a member of the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore. He was the friendliest person with the biggest heart. He was very respectful to everyone, very giving and loved to joke around and make you laugh and feel good (hence the many friends he has). He greatly loved every single family member of his, he always inquired about their well being and always said, I love you (those 3 words always made you feel good).

Jumbo will forever be with us in our hearts. Family, friends and acquaintances wish him a peaceful journey home.

Samuel is survived by his son Samuel Perry Jr., 6 sisters and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8th 2020 from 4:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Graveside Service will be held at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery in Lemoore on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M.

