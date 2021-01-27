You have permission to edit this article.
Samuel Jack Tome
Samuel Jack Tome

December 22, 2020

Samuel “Jack” Tome, 89, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2020. Jack was married for 63 years to his high school sweetheart, Jean McDonald. Jack served in the Air Force after highschool and returned to Hanford where he married Jean in 1951.

Jack was born to Samuel and Kathleen Tome in 1931 and attended Hanford High School. Jack was very involved in 4H and Future Farmers of America.

Jack has three children, Jeralyn Aldrich (Scott), Jackalyn Elliott (Doug), and Jeff Tome (Darla). In addition to his children, Jack has 8 grandchildren and 8 great-children. Jack also leaves behind his dog Missy and cat Precious.

Jack was very involved in his church where he was a former elder and deacon. He participated in any luncheons and church services.

After Jack was discharged from the Air Force, Jack and Jean moved to Los Angeles and then returned to the family farm in Hanford. After farming with his Uncle, Jack worked in the carpenters union until he retired.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, and sister Eleanor.

Due to covid-19 limitations, no Funeral Service will be held.

Family and Friends are invited to view Jack's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralcapel.com and send condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Tome as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

