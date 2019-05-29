Sally Taylor
May 8, 1934-May 25, 2019
Sarita Conchita “Sally” Taylor, 85, passed away in peace May 25, 2019, surrounded by family in Hanford, California. Her service was held May 28, 2019, at Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Church in Lemoore, California.
Mrs. Taylor was born on May 8, 1934, in Evanston, Illinois, to Clifford and Irene Osbun. She gained her Associates of Art in 1974, and lived as a loving wife and dutiful mother. She created a beautiful home and life for her family and was always painting, sketching, sewing, or working on various art projects and hosting large dinner parties and gatherings in her home. She met her husband, Captain Robert “Bob” C. Taylor Jr., USN (Retired) in Orlando, Florida where she grew up as a child. Bob and Sally were married on February 2, 1954, in Florida. During the Vietnam war they came to Lemoore Naval Air Station base where they raised their family. Sally enjoyed spending time with her children, as they were her pride and joy. She did very well raising her four children as her husband was on deployments while in the Navy. Her children never realized she was a working mother because she was always home before they got home from school. As a mother she was heavily involved in her children's activities such as sports, boy scouts and girl scouts. Sally was an incredible artist whose talents flowed over in to more than just her paints and sketches. She was creative in all aspects of life and truly was a visionary of home décor and creativity. Decades before people were able to look to Pinterest for ideas, Sally was creating popular designs on her own, generations before her time. While her children were at school or playing, Sally also gave lessons in cake decorating and many guests at weddings over the years enjoyed her talents.
Sally stayed busy in retirement and volunteered for years at the Hanford Community Medical Center. Together with her husband, they published the hospital's newsletter for volunteers. She was also honored by Hanford Medical Center in early 2000's as Volunteer of the Year. She also volunteered for four years at Mission Viejo Medical Center, as well at Adventist Health Volunteer Service league for 19 years where she was president for two years, Navy Relief volunteer for 8 years, and was President of the Officers Wives Club NAS Lemoore. In addition to her time spent at the hospital, she was an active member of the Carnegie Heritage League.
Sally is preceded by her son, Clifford Taylor, and survived by her husband, Captain Robert C. Taylor Jr., USN (Retired), her three daughters, Terry Cespedes (Anthony) of Lemoore, Careen Taylor of Ohio, and Charlotte Hines (Michael) of Lemoore, her son, Rick Taylor (Teri) of Missouri, as well as her 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Her family paid this tribute to her; Proverbs 31:29 (NIV) Many women have done noble things, but you surpass them all.
