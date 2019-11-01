SADA MAXINE (MICKI) ECHOLS
August 2, 1925-Ocotber 20, 2019
Sada Maxine Echols (Micki) was born August 2, 1925 in Wilcox, Arizona to parents Boyd and Effie Hart. Micki entered Heaven after a long illness and Christ filled life at the age 94 on October 20,2019 in Hanford, California.
In addition to her parents, Micki was predeceased by her husband Gerald Echols and siblings and their spouses: sister Ruth Andrews (General Carl), brothers Delton (Flo), Vernon (Mildred) and Duane (Donna). A brother and his spouse surviving her are: David Hart (Lola) of Watsonville. CA. Children surviving her are: Rick Echols of Honolulu, Hawaii, Terri Galvin (Rick) of Visalia, CA and Scott Echols (Karen) of Santa Maria, CA. Also surviving her are granddaughters Lori Galvin of Visalia CA and Christen Waller ( Richard ) of Lincoln City OR,grandsons Ryan Echols ( Madison) of Waco, TX and Landon Echols of New York City.
Also surviving her are 2 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, 12 nieces, 7 nephews and numerous great nephews and great nieces. Micki lived in Arizona for many years and graduated from high school in Wilcox, AZ where she excelled in drama and sports, including a championship in singles tennis.
After turning down a drama scholarship she decided to attend a junior college in Wilcox where her studies included secretarial training which she used productively in subsequent years. Micki later married the love of her life, Gerald Echols in Wilcox. After living in Watsonville and Tucson, AZ for a time, the couple settled in Hanford where Gerald began a career with Caminol Oil (Beacon) as treasurer, while Micki raised 3 children and used her license as an interior decorator.
Micki and Gerald were married 55 years at the time of Gerald's passing in October 2002. Micki was known for her artistic talents. In addition to her interior decorating she demonstrated her gifts by oil painting and teaching a number of craft classes out of her home for many years. She was a very passionate follower of Christ and was involved in the local Christian community, participating in and hosting numerous bible study groups and demonstrating her gift of hospitality through dinners, potlucks and other fellowships until health issues interfered in recent years. Micki was a remarkable woman who will be missed by her family and a multitude of friends.
Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service at Calvary Chapel 1900 N Douty St in Hanford on November 11, @ 11AM. Any gifts or remembrances should be directed to Calvary Chapel.
