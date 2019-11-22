{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Singleton

Ruth Singleton

July 5, 1926-November 18, 2019

Ruth Singleton was born on July 5, 1926 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Ruth passed away November 18, 2019 in Fresno, California. Ruth is survived by her husband, Dale Singleton, daughters Sharlotte, Jaime, Teresa, Kathy, and son Frank, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ruth worked a variety of jobs, from telephone operator, to waitress, to bartender.

Services will be held at People's Funeral Home in Hanford on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2pm.

Service information

Nov 24
Memorial Service
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
