Ruth Singleton
July 5, 1926-November 18, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Ruth Singleton was born on July 5, 1926 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Ruth passed away November 18, 2019 in Fresno, California. Ruth is survived by her husband, Dale Singleton, daughters Sharlotte, Jaime, Teresa, Kathy, and son Frank, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ruth worked a variety of jobs, from telephone operator, to waitress, to bartender.
Services will be held at People's Funeral Home in Hanford on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2pm.
To send flowers to the family of Golena Singleton, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.