Ruth Perryman
February 2, 1920 June 18, 2020
Ruth Perryman was born on February 2, 1920 to Charlie and Violet Nanney
in Leachville, Arkansas and passed away June 18, 2020 in Hanford, CA.
She lived in the Tipton/Pixley area for 75 years, 70 years with her husband, J.T. Perryman, where they worked hard to raise their five children. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and was a good and caring Christian woman who was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church for many years.
For a time Ruth worked in the cotton fields, the Pixley Dry Cleaners and was custodian at the Tipton Post Office.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, J.T., sons Tony Moore, Richard Perryman, Gayland Perryman, son-in-law Walt Davis, all her brothers and sisters, granddaughter Mary Tyson and great-granddaughter Jessica Walters.
She is survived by sons William (Sonny) Gray and wife Alberta of Elk City, Oklahoma, Tommy Perryman and wife Shirley of Palmer, Alaska and daughter Glenda Davis of Hanford. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Dr. Chiu and his staff in Tulare, California and all the staff at the Hanford Post Acute who took such good, loving care of our sweet mother. She loved all of them.
A memorial service and burial will be in the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery at a later date.
Services provided by Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford, CA
