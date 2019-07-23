ARTHUR -- Ruth Ellen Gingerich, 88, Arthur, IL formerly of Arcola, IL went to be with Jesus at 7:50 A.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Arthur Home, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.A celebration of her life will be held at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday July 25,2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:30 P.M to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Kent Conover, Rev. Bill Miller, and Rev. Jeremy Earle will be officiating. Private graveside services will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Cemetery east of Mattoon, IL.Ruth was born November 26, 1930 in Charleston, IL. She was the daughter of Alvia and Belle (Shields) Bennett. She married Jacob Gingerich March 13, 1948. They celebrated 57 years of devotion to each other before his passing on July 3, 2005.Survivors include her children: Renie (Clif) Johnson of Mattoon, Teresa(Jim) Slaughter of Arcola, Crandall (Kim) Gingerich of Arthur, Debbie(Bill) Anderson of Washington, IN, and Gerie (Darryl) Dunagun of Arcola. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. All of whom were very precious to her. She also leaves behind many well-loved nieces and nephews.Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband, Jake “Ginger”, her parents, two brothers, Norris Bennett and Robert Bennett, and one sister Catherine Stites.Ruth grew up in Charleston, after her marriage she became the mother of five children, which kept her very busy. She worked at Crawford Shoe Company, Cap and Gown, as an Arcola school bus driver, and in the USI cafeteria. Ruth was a Christian; she raised her children in the church and took her grandchildren to church camp for several years. She enjoyed making quilts for her loved ones, cooking fried green tomatoes, scrabble and puzzles. In her younger years she liked to do “The Monkey Dance.”Her biggest joy was a family get together. Her family will always cherish their many precious memories of her. She had a big and kind heart.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter.
