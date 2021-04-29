You have permission to edit this article.
Russell Warren Brookshier
Russell Warren Brookshier

August 4, 1923 -April 14, 2021

Russell Warren Brookshier, MD born August 4, 1923 in Thrift, Texas passed away peacefully at home in Hanford, CA. on April 14, 2021. His life will be celebrated at Glad Tidings Church on June 26, 2021 at 11:00. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, former patients, and those who knew him and loved him!

