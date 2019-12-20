Russell J. Nail
February 9, 1937 – December 18, 2019
Russell J. Nail of Hanford passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Sanger, CA. Russell was born February 9, 1937 in Oklahoma to William and Eunice Nail. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956-58. After his military service he worked as an Intermix Operator in the tire industry for 35 years.
Russell is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betty” Nail of Visalia and a sister Billie Jean Wafford of Selma. He was preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Kay Funch and sons Timothy Russell Nail, Fred Bethel, Jr. and Arthur Wayne Bethel-Nail. He was also preceded by two brothers Bob Nail and Ray Nail and a sister Carolyn Nail.
There will be a viewing for Russell on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10-11am at The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, 20855 Fatima Ave, Laton. Rosary will begin at 11:00 am with funeral mass following all at the church in Laton. Burial will take place at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
