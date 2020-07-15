Rudolph Sisneros
March 18, 1953-June 14, 2020
Rudolph Patrick “Pat” Sisneros passed away on Sunday June 14th at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. He was 67 years old.
Pat was born in Springer, New Mexico. He served his country in the U.S. Navy abroad the USS Constellation during the Vietnam War.
Pat was employed by Pacific Gas and Electric for 41 years and was a Gas Quality Management Specialist until his retirement in 2018.
Pat Loved the outdoors and going to the casino. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.
Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene Sisneros of Selma, his son Fabian Sisneros, and his daughter Viviana Sisneros both of Selma.
He is also survived by his mother Emily Martinez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, his brothers Rick Martinez, Anthony Sisneros, and John Sisneros all of Sante Fe. He is also survived by his sisters Gloria Lovato of Santa Fe and Molly Van Lawick of Grand Junction, Colorado. Pat is also survived by his nine grandchildren including his namesake Patrick Sisneros.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 16th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home in Selma. A rosary will be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Father Lupe Rios will celebrate a mass at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Selma. Interment will follow at the Floral Memorial Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.