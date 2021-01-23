Ruby Ethel Freitas of Stratford passed away on Monday, January 18th at the age of 92 in Hanford. Ruby was born in Arkansas to Grat and Lulu Decker. They moved to California when she was young and she attended Stratford Elementary and graduated from Lemoore High School class of 1948. Ruby was a supervisor for Pacific Bell. She was very active in the Portuguese community in Stratford. Ruby was a member of the Stratford IDES, and former member of the St. Josephs Altar Society in Stratford.
Ruby is survived by her 2 daughters: Diane Bennett of Sonora & Janet Buryta of Hanford, 2 sisters: Pauline Cotta of Lemoore and Dorothy Cofman of Coalinga. She was preceded in death by her husband Angelo in 2005. And sister Murial Bassham in 2016
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
