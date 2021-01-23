You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruby Ethel Freitas
0 entries

Ruby Ethel Freitas

December 24, 1928 January 18, 2021

  • 0

Ruby Ethel Freitas of Stratford passed away on Monday, January 18th at the age of 92 in Hanford. Ruby was born in Arkansas to Grat and Lulu Decker. They moved to California when she was young and she attended Stratford Elementary and graduated from Lemoore High School class of 1948. Ruby was a supervisor for Pacific Bell. She was very active in the Portuguese community in Stratford. Ruby was a member of the Stratford IDES, and former member of the St. Josephs Altar Society in Stratford.

Ruby is survived by her 2 daughters: Diane Bennett of Sonora & Janet Buryta of Hanford, 2 sisters: Pauline Cotta of Lemoore and Dorothy Cofman of Coalinga. She was preceded in death by her husband Angelo in 2005. And sister Murial Bassham in 2016

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Freitas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News