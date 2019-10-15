{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Joaquin

Roy Joaquin

January 18, 1946- October 10, 2019

Roy Joaquin, devoted husband and father of five, passed away in his home, surrounded by family on Thursday October 10th. Roy was born to Joseph and Rose Joaquin in Pu'unene-Wailuku, Hawaii on January 18, 1946. He was the youngest of 10 siblings and often referred to as “Brother Roy.” A residential construction supervisor for 40 years, Roy was no stranger to hard work. He attended mass without fail every Sunday as a devoted Catholic. Roy found great joy in spending time with his family, going to the gym, sharing stories and workouts with friends, and singing in the St. Joseph's Choir. Roy could be found playing with his grandchildren, watching American Idol, doing 1500 sit-ups, or ordering a “breve latte with light foam” at the local Starbucks. Roy is survived by his wife Tamara, his daughters Kaela and Christy, his sons Rory, Ted, and Noah, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, his sisters Vivian, Carol, and Laura, his brother Albert, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services to celebrate Roy are as follows: Sunday, October 20th visitation from 4-8pm, Rosary 6pm at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home Selma, Ca. Monday, October 21st Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9am at St. Josephs in Selma, Ca, burial to follow at Selma Cemetery. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Joaquin Family.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments