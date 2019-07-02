Roy J Baca
December 5, 1933-June 28, 2019
Roy Baca, age 85, passed away in Fresno, CA. He was born in Santa Fe, NM to Frances and Jake Baca. In his younger years, Roy helped support his family as a Shoe Shine Boy and Newspaper Boy in both San Francisco, CA and Santa Fe, NM.
Roy served 2 years with the United States Army and 3 years with the United States Marine Corps. Roy was a member of the Sheetmetal Union #104 for 62 years.
Roy had two daughters, Janie and Rosie with his first wife Guadalupe Baca. Together with his second wife, Monica Baca, partner of 42 years, raised her two sons, Ruben and Carlos as his own. Roy was a loving, caring, and understanding husband and father.
Roy never met a stranger and helped everyone he met to live a fuller life. He enjoyed encouraging his grandkids to explore their world and embrace their curiosity and loved sharing his knowledge with them.
Roy is survived by his beloved wife Monica, daughters Rosie and Janie, sons Ruben and Carlos, sisters Geneva Garcia, Dolores Vigil, and Mary Frances Curiel and brothers Bob Baca, Joey Baca, his ‘feather baby' George, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Roy is preceded by his parents, Frances and Jake, and his sisters Helen Vigil and Anna Alvidrez.
Roy will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving man. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Friday, July 5th at St. Brigid Catholic Church with Visitation beginning at 10 AM.
