Rosie M. Cotta

September 9, 1930 – November 11, 2019

Rosie M. Cotta a lifelong resident of Hanford passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Rosie was 89 years old. She was a loving homemaker and enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She loved to reminisce about the “good old days” and share those stories with her family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Rosie is survived by her daughters Debbie Loya & husband, Henry of Hanford and Patricia Andrada & husband Mike of Lemoore. She leaves her siblings Peter Gonzales of Goshen and Mary Hernandez of Dublin. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren; Henry Loya, Mandy Loya, Westly Roberts, Phillip Roberts, Jared Loya, and Henry Loya IV and her great-grandchildren Alissa Cota, Joseph Cota, Zoe Martinez, Mason Roberts, Kayleigh Roberts, Isabella Roberts, and Abagail Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Cotta in 2003.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30am all at the Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

