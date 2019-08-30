{{featured_button_text}}

Rosie Castillo Parrish

July 20, 1956 – August 27, 2019

Rosie Castillo Parrish, 63, of Hanford passed away on Tuesday, August 27th.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and a Visitation on Wednesday, September 11th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. all at People's Funeral Chapel

