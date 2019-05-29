Rosie B. Garcia
June 16, 1941 – May 25, 2019
Rosie B. Garcia, 77 years old, was born on June 16, 1941 to Murray and Jessie Baiz and passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside on May 25, 2019 in Hanford, Ca. Rosie is preceded by her husband Henry V. Garcia who passed away on October 23, 1981; her mother Jessie R. Baiz in July of 1998; her brother John Murray Baiz March of 2004; her father Murray M. Baiz in March of 2006; and her youngest sibling Ray Gonzalez December 2014.
Rosie was born and raised in Hanford, although as a young girl she resided in East L.A. for some time. She attended Hamilton Elementary, Lee Richmond School, Woodrow Wilson, and Hanford High School. Rosie met her husband at age 16, and together they had 3 children. Rosie spent most of her life caring for her family, and faithfully served the Lord for 60 years at La Hermosa Church. She worked with her husband in their gardening business cutting trees, and helped raise her grandchildren, Audreyana and Paul Jr. She enjoyed listening to symphony music, her hobbies included; cooking, singing in the church choir, crossword puzzles, gardening, reading spiritual books, and singing Opera. Rosie will be remembered by her infectious laugh, her patience, joyful spirit, and always lending a listening ear to anyone that she met.
Rosie is survived by her son Greg (Linda) Garcia, her son Paul (David Newton) Garcia, her daughter Regina (Paul) Santiago, her grandchildren; Jennifer, Chris, Sara, Audreyana, Paul Jr., great grandchildren; Alijah, Joseph, Anthony, Levi, Carson and Caysee; great-great granddaughter; Kylan; her sister Gloria Baiz Littman, and her teacup chihuahua Lily.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:30 am at La Hermosa Church, 700 S. Harris St. in Hanford.
Thank you to the staff of Hacienda for caring for mom these past two years and to Linda Garcia for also making sure mom was comfortable and loved!
Family and Friends are invited to view Rosie's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
