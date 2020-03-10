Rosenda Herrera

Rosenda “Rosa” Z. Herrera

March 1, 1930 – February 28, 2020

Rosenda “Rosa” Z. Herrera, 89, was called home Friday, February 28th, 2020 in Selma, California. She was born in Tampico, Mexico on March 1st, 1930 to Juan and Rosalia Zapata.

She moved to Selma, California in 1978 where she resided for the remainder of her life. She touched the lives of many through her occupation in the labor force, as a sorter at Enns Packing Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo J. Herrera as well as her son, David J. Herrera and a granddaughter, Lynette Herrera.

She leaves behind her children, Oralia H. Cantu, Edward and his wife Hilda Herrera and Elvia and her husband, Ruben Irlas. She will be remembered by her grandchildren Annette, Ruben Jr., and Stephanie Irlas; Diane and Michael Cantu; and Jeanette Herrera. She will live on through her great-grandchildren Amber, James, Joelene, Alyssa, Veronica, Steven, Kaylene, Aiden, Isaiah, Ruben III, Anthony, and Aaron.

Rosa had a passion for crocheting, cooking, and her animals. She had a love for flowers and joking around with her family. Family and friends are invited to attend her services, arranged by Thomas-Marcom Funeral Services in Selma, California. The viewing and funeral will be held at Thomas-Marcom from 5pm -6pm on Thursday, March 12 and the funeral mass will be held on March 13th at 9 am with burial to follow at Selma Cemetery. Rosa's family thanks you in advance for your attendance.

