Rosemarie Serna
January 24, 1942-August 20, 2019
Rosemarie Serna, 77 of Hanford, was called home on August 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born in Fresno, California, the oldest of three children to Lloyd and Virginia Guerra.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Robert Serna, two daughters Lisa (Rudy) Parra Jr. of Hanford, Debra (Mark) Colvard of Hanford; four grandchildren Jennifer (Joseph) Costamagna of Hanford, Jacob (Danette) Parra of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jonathan and Jared Colvard of Hanford; four great-grandchildren Gabriella and Giovanni Costamagna, Damien and Danica Parra, sister Stella (Alfred) Palomo from Grover Beach, brother John (Joan) Guerra from Paso Robles.
Rosemarie graduated from Hanford High School in 1960. She worked her way through the ranks in 25 years with Hanford Elementary School District. She began working in the district as a community liaison aide in 1965. She helped parents seek the assistance and cooperation of school administrators and teachers, community service agencies and other civic groups in solving problems which might interfere with their child's education. She made long-lasting relationships with parents which evolved into an active club titled “CIT-Community Involvement Team”. This team held many fundraisers to benefit the children of Hanford Elementary School District. Whenever there was a child in need of clothes, shoes or a winter coat, Rosemarie would see to it that the child would have it. She went on to college in 1978 to work on her teaching credential. For eight years, she continued to work full-time, commuting to Visalia and Fresno for college courses and raising her family. She graduated from CSU-Fresno with honors and in 1987, she was hired to teach first grade at Lincoln School. Lincoln was a school she wanted to work at because it was where she attended as a child. In 1993, Rosemarie was recognized as educator of the year by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). She was nominated by her administrative team Mike Mendoza and Diane Williams. One reason for the nomination was her gift at bridging the gap between home and school, encouraging parents to take an active role in their child's education.
Rosemarie loved spending time with her family. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, as well as teaching her girls how to cook the traditional family recipes especially over the holidays. She also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, collecting Mexican art and above all caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived her life to its fullest and was most proud of teaching her daughters to be strong and independent women. Her greatest gifts were giving love, protection and support to her family.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; 10435 Hanford-Armona Rd., Hanford with Burial following at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S. 10th Ave., Hanford, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Rosemarie's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
