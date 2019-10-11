Rosalyn V. Meirelles
April 4, 1925 – October 9, 2019
Rosalyn Virginia Meirelles of Hanford left us to sleep with the angels on October 9, 2019, at the age of 94. ‘Roz' was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, teacher, and friend, who called Hanford her home for nearly eighty years.
Born in San Leandro, California, to loving parents Abel and Madeline Santos on April 4, 1925, she was the oldest of three sisters. She graduated from San Leandro High School in 1943, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland and a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education degree from Fresno State College. She worked as a commercial artist in San Francisco during the war.
In 1942 she met a handsome sailor, Abel Meirelles, whom she married in 1947 following his service in the South Pacific during World War 2. She and Abel moved to his home town of Hanford, where she lived in the home he built her until her death. All of her family followed them to Hanford, making for many happy family gatherings in the ensuing years. She and Abel raised two loving daughters, Judy Ann Smith and Linda Susan Ingram in their home on 10th Avenue, which she later developed into the Blue Gables Apartments.
Roz was a patient, compassionate, kind-hearted woman who began her teaching career at St. Rose-McCarthy school in the 1960s, eventually teaching kindergarten for over thirty years at Gardenside School in Home Garden. She was fiercely proud of her school and students. She touched the hearts and lives of many little ones during her career, eventually teaching the children of her own students.
Retiring in 1995 at the age of 70, Roz went on to volunteer her time as an art teacher at Gardenside, and held art classes for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins every summer. She enjoyed her hobby of painting throughout her life, and was a founding member of the original Kings County Art League. Her paintings grace the homes of many friends and relatives in Hanford and beyond.
Roz was preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Madeline Santos, and her sisters Lucille Moore and Vivian Simas. She is survived by daughters Judy Smith and her husband Rick, and Linda Ingram and her husband Rick, grandchildren Rhett Riley, Matthew Washburn and his wife Theresa, Melody Measell and her husband Mark, and Melissa Nabayan and her husband Robert, plus six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also remembers and thanks her special friends who faithfully attended the Gardenside Monday Bible Study Group. She holds a special place in the hearts of each of them, and they will miss her dearly.
Viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 at St.Bridgid's Catholic Church in Hanford, and burial at Calvary Cemetery.
