Rosa L. Bettencourt

Rosa Louisa Bettencourt passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2021 in Hanford, CA. Rosa was born March 7, 1937 in the Azores. She was part of a large family of seven sisters and one brother. She emigrated to America in 1961 settling first in Massachusetts then moved to Hanford in 1981. Rosa married Manuel Bettencourt and together they raised their children, Helio and Louisa in Hanford.
Rosa was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. She loved being outside working in her garden. She would spend hours tending her flowers. She enjoyed watching CNN but what she enjoyed most was spending time with family in Massachusetts, the Azores and here in Hanford.
Rosa is survived by her son Helio Bettencourt & wife Luz Gueco and her daughter Louisa Salazar husband, Lawrence. She leaves her last surviving sibling, Rosalina Rosa of Hanford as well as three beloved grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria Silva, her husband, Manuel, 7 sisters and 1 brother.
Visitation for Rosa will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 1-5:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford. A rosary will be said on Sunday at 3:00 pm also at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.